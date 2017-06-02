UPDATE* Suspect In Nipomo Woman Stabbing Identified

Updated: Jun 2, 2017

The man arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in Nipomo may have been deported to Mexico in August. 24-year-old Julio Cesar Alonzo was arrested yesterday and booked on suspicion of one count of murder. He allegedly stabbed to death his girlfriend, Paulina Ramirez-Diaz. Her body was found on the floor of a home they shared with her mother in Nipomo. She was stabbed in the neck.

An article by the Desert Sun of Palm Spring described a man with the same first and last name and appearance, identified as from Santa Maria. The article in the Palm Spring paper was about immigration enforcement.

It said Julio Alonzo had spent two years in prison and was deported to Mexico, where he had not lived for 16 years.

The article made mention of his girlfriend in Santa Maria and 4-year-old son.

The investigation into the murder continues.

