Local Transient Threatens Store Employee With A Knife

A transient man arrested Wednesday in San Luis Obispo, charged with threatening a store employee with a knife. Dawayne Michael Tuleya reportedly entered a downtown candy shop and threatened an employee there with a knife.

A day later, the white male transient was spotted by the victim in front of the store. The employee called 911 and the transient was arrested on suspicion of threatening with the intent to terrorize and brandishing a deadly weapon.

He was also arrested on suspicion of vandalizing three different vehicles with a knife.

He’s being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.