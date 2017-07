A 19-year-old woman from the Bay Area bought a winning Power 5 lottery ticket at a Paso Robles Gas station. The ticket purchased at Eagle Energy paid $555,555. Then, as she continued on her way home from Arizona, Rosa Dominguez bought another winning ticket in Monterey County. A scratcher paid off $100,000. Dominguez claimed her prizes in Hayward, which totaled $655,555.