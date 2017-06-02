UPDATE* Baylee Catlin’s Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

Updated: Jun 2, 2017

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who died at a music festival last weekend at San Antonio Lake. Baylee Gatlin died after being taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital. An autopsy is underway, but the toxicology report is not expected for 6-8 weeks. The sheriff’s department wanted to get started on the investigation before too much time has passed. John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department says a detective is assigned to the case. He says all they know so far is that there was a medical call at 2 am. Anyone with information into Gatlin’s death is encouraged to call the Monterey Sheriff’s Department. Gatlin was attending the “Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival at the lake last weekend, which attracted some 25,000 people.

Posted: May 30, 2017 – 20 Year Old Ventura Woman Dies At Music Festival

A family member said the death could have been prevented. She said anyone with information about Gatlin’s death should contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.