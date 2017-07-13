2017 Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant starts next week

The Mid State Fair opens next week.

One of the most celebrated events occurs the night before it opens- the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant

Patti Lucas has coordinated the event for 17 years.

The past few weeks, the contestants have received a lot of coaching.

The Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant is next Tuesday night, the night before the fair opens.

The event is free and there’s plenty of free parking.

The MC again this year is Chad Stevens, returning for this 35th year as MC of the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant.