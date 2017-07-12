4 men arrested in SLO on drug charges

Four men arrested Tuesday by the San Luis Obispo Police Department for being under the influence of a controlled substance or on suspicion of possessing controlled substances.
The Police received multiple reports about illegal activity at a residence on the 200 block of Tolosa Way (a house that is only a few blocks away from Bishop’s Peak Elementary School).
Officers conducting an investigation and arrested the four men.
Methamphetamine identified as one of the controlled substances.
