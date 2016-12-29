50 Year Old Man Found Dead in SLO

The SLO County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 50 year old man, found, Wednesday, near the Sulphur Pots Campground; in rural San Luis Obispo County. According to the Sheriffs Department, deputies were called out to check the welfare of Michael Fontenot, at Sulphur Pots Campground. The person who called says he dropped Fontenot off at the Rinconada trail head on December 19th, with plans to stay at the Sulphur Pots Campground. Fontenot planned to meet back up with that person on Monday at the Rinconada trail head, however, Fontenot never showed up. Sheriff’s Deputies and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel, with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, searched the area for Fontenot but were unable to locate him. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Posse and Sheriff’s Aero Squadron were activated and began searching the area. On 12/28/16 Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel located the body of Fontenot. Foul play is not suspected, the manner and cause of death is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner Unit.

