7 people arrested at alleged drug house in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police arrested seven people at an alleged drug house on Niblick Road.

While doing a probation compliance check on the house in the 1000 block of Niblick Road yesterday morning they found 11 people in the home, along with a quarter ounce of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, scales and packaging materials.

They arrested seven people, including 50-year-old Troy Cantrell, the homeowner. He was charged with possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Other arrested include 30-year-old Anthony Blum, 41-year-old Dancene Cardoza; 35-year-old Nicole DeYoung; 30-year-old Jason Hall; Wendy Lyons, and 37-year-old Dana Dunn.

All of those arrested were taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.