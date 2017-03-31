About 700 Residents Attend COLAB Dinner

About 700 people, many of them from the North County, attended the 8th Annual COLAB Dinner and Fundraiser last night at the Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. An auction generated thousands of dollars for the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business. Among those to attend, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, and Supervisors Lynn Compton and Debbie Arnold. Supervisor John Peschong of Templeton addressed the group by a recorded video message from Washington, DC.

Supervisor John Peschong told the group he remains committed to protecting water resources in San Luis Obispo County, and to keeping them controlled by local government and agencies.

Auction items includes a Private Tour of Hearst Ranch, Four Dodger Stadium tickets to see the Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants and a One Hour Helicopter Tour of the Central Coast for Three.