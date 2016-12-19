Paso Robles Woman Enters Plead Deal in Fatal December, 2015 DUI Crash

In court, this past week, the Paso Robles woman charged with being DUI when she drove head on into a vehicle, killing the driver in the early morning hours of December 16th, 2015, has entered a plea deal, which still could lead to prison time. 23 year old Lauren Aldrete, initially plead not guilty to the charge against her in the death of 26 year old Los Osos resident, Lindsay Matzie. On that December morning last year, Aldrete, drunk behind the wheel, drove up the south-bound on ramp at Spring Street and the 101, hitting Matzie’s car head-on. The crash killed Matzie and left two of her passengers with injuries as well, one an Atascadero resident. She’s set to be sentenced on January 10th. Aldrete also faces a civil lawsuit due to the crash. That’s scheduled to go before a judge on March 8th. (photo below right: Lindsay Matzie)

Related posts