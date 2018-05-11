820 – 5.11.2018

805, meet 820. That’s the new area code for the central coast.

Th 820 area code to be introduced June 2nd, because 805 is running out of numbers. It means that beginning June second, you’ll have to dial the area code before you call local numbers.

For instance, to call in to be on the Morning Exchange, you will soon have to call 805, 238-KPRL. Same to reach Trader Ric Saturday morning.

If you have not already done so, it would be wise to add the 805 to all the numbers in your cell phone before June second.