SLO Police Bust Porch-Pilfering Grinch

San Luis Obispo Police are able to corral at least one Christmas Grinch with the arrest of a local man, Friday morning, when cops got a call around 11:30 about a guy seen in the 2100 block of Harris Street stealing a package from the front porch of a home, that came with an accurate description of the thief. Within the hour, police spotted the suspect based on the description, he was identified as 50 year old Billy Huerta, still in possession of the stolen package. He was riding on what they also believe to be a stolen “Felt” Beach Cruiser, worth about 500 bucks, but not confirmed at this time if it was stolen. Heurta was booked into county jail, charged with possession of stolen property and misappropriations of found property, but wasn’t listed in lockup as of this morning. Photo of Bicycle is a likeness of the bike, not the actual bicycle.

