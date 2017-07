The Lavender Festival is tomorrow at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

Kevin Fuson says lavender production has changed over the years. Fuson says if you visit the Lavender Festival tomorrow in Paso Robles you may see a lot of different varieties of lavender. Tomorrow, you can taste lavender and get a lot of great lavender products at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

The Lavender Festival runs from 10-5 tomorrow.

It’s free and the aroma will relax and rejuvenate you.