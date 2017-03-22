Ag Pond Regulation Vote Unanimous

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors vote to more tightly regulate agricultural ponds and reservoirs..

The vote yesterday was unanimous.

The decision coming after Stuart Resnik of Justin Vineyards tried unsuccessfully to build a six million gallon reservoir on his property. That’s about ten times bigger than an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Resnik has been accused of stealing water from other areas, including Kern County and Fiji.

The new ordinance mandates new restrictions on the agricultural pond permitting process.