AJ Spurs 9.15.2017



AJ Spurs is open again after that cockroach infestation. It reopened last night after three days to exterminate the cockroaches. The restaurant in Templeton closed Monday after a customer complained of seeing a live cock roach. Inspection by the health department discovered evidence of all stages of cockroach development. The restaurant is in a building that was built in 1886, which is part of the reason for the infestation.

AJ Spurs has operated for 35 years, and management is confident the problem has been corrected.