Al Franken 11.17.2017

An LA radio newscaster is accusing senator Al Franken of groping and assaulting her.

Al Franken admits they worked together doing USO shows back in 2006. Leeann Tweeden says Franken insisted they rehearse a kissing episode which he had written into a skit they were doing for the troops. Leeann said rehearsing the kiss was not necessary. He surprised her by grabbing the back of her head and shoving his mouth on hers. Then sliding his tongue in her mouth. She says she told him next time he did that she would not be so nice. She says it bothered her for more than a decade. As a US senator Franken recently sponsored legislation to prosecute those guilty of sexual assault.

Leann Tweeden talked about her incident on KABC radio in Los Angeles, where she works as an anchor. Franken has admitted his role in the groping and forcible kissing incidents. He apologized. President Donald Trump calls the US senator and former comedian Franken-stein.