Animal Shelter 10.27.2017

Another setback for the the proposed county animal shelter.

You may remember, the Paso Robles city council decided last month to withhold support for the $14 million dollar shelter. Mayor Steve Martin telling the council he would like to explore other options. Atascadero also backed away from the $14 million dollar proposal to study alternatives.

Now, Arroyo Grande city council is concerned about participating in the animal shelter, especially considering the possibility that Paso Robles and Atascadero may not. The council sending a letter to those two north county city councils, asking them not to drop out. But they’re also telling the county they may drop out, if the cost grows by 15% or more.

On Monday afternoon, Paso Robles and Atascadero city councils will conduct special meetings to discuss their options, and make a final decision.