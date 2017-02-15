The Atascadero city council approves a plan to pay the county just under $2 million dollars for their share of a new county animal shelter. Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi had some issues with the county’s proposal. She was concerned about the high cost per animal. Fonzi also talked about the construction cost per square foot, saying it was double the cost of a home in Atascadero.

Ultimately, the council voted 3-1 last night to pay the county $1.9 million for the construction of an animal services shelter on Oklahoma avenue in San Luis. Roberta Fonzi cast the lone dissenting vote. Heather Moreno was absent for the meeting last night. The animal shelter will be shared by the cities of Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Morro bay, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo and the unincorporated areas of the county.

Related posts