An armed robbery reported this morning in Templeton. An identified man was reportedly held up at knifepoint on Main Street shortly after 9:00 this morning. The victim lost his wallet and suffered a cut on the arm. Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene within two minutes. They conducted a search with the help of a CHP helicopter. The suspect is described as a white male around 20-years-old wearing a black hoodie, glasses and no facial hair. Templeton area schools were placed under lockdown.

