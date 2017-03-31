Art After Dark Event This Saturday

Saturday night, another Art After Dark event at Studios on the Park. A collector of historic European poster art will show off her collection at the gallery. Some of the posters are framed. Many of them are for sale.
Café Musique Duo will play. Robert Hall Winery will provide wine for the event, which begins with a lecture at 5:15 Saturday afternoon.
