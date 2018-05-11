ASH Meth 5.11.2018

Officials at Atascadero State Hospital are asking how 15 patients tested positive for meth. Seven patients refused to be tested.

The drug testing last month resulted in a four day lock down, so ASH officials could search the facility to try to ascertain how the patients are getting meth. ASH police using canine units conducted a search of staff members and secured treatment areas. No staff members were drug tested. The search turned up no suspects.

Atascadero state hospital treats men who have been accused of a felony, but were determined by a judge to be mentally incompetent to stand trial.