Atascadero 3.28.2018

Recovering from the storm.

The report in Atascadero last night from city manager Rochelle Rickard is generally positive. 6-8 inches of rain fell, most of it early Thursday morning between 4-6 am. The rainfall last week is filling Atascadero lake as well as local reservoirs.

At last night’s meeting at the rotunda, the mayor honored Barbie Butz. The winner of a state wide award for being a champion of the community. Barbie Butz spoke at last night’s city council meeting, thanking the community and saying her next project will be saving the Printery building.