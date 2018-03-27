Atascadero City Council 3.27.2018

Tonight, Atascadero city council meets at the rotunda. They’ll discuss updating the city’s title 9 tree ordinance.That meeting gets underway at six. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on am 1230 KPRL. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Planning Commission 3.27.2018NextNext post:San Luis Obispo County Supervisors 3.27.2018Related postsPlanning Commission 3.27.2018March 27, 2018San Luis Obispo County Supervisors 3.27.2018March 27, 2018Body Found 3.27.2018March 27, 2018Cholame Y 3.27.2018March 27, 2018Weather Etc. 3.27.2018March 27, 2018North County Weather 3.26.2018March 26, 2018