Atascadero City Council to discuss adding a new hotel to Master Plan

Atascadero City Council meets tonight at the Rotunda.

They’ll discuss changing the meeting time for the Planning Commission.

They’ll also discuss a proposed amendment to the Master Plan to allow a hotel to be built at the Del Rio Road access. The hotel would generate transit occupancy tax for the city.

The meeting gets underway at six this evening. This afternoon, Mayor Tom O’Malley will be Jamie Umphenhoour’s guest on Sound Off. That’s at one this afternoon on AM 1230 KPRL