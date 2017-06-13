Atascadero City Council Meets Tonight

Tonight, the Atascadero City Council to meet at the Rotunda. They’ll consider placing sewer service charges on property tax rolls.
They’ll also consider assessments for Apple Valley, De Anza Estates, Woodridge, the Downtown Parking and Business Improvement Area and the Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District.
The meeting can be heard live on KPRL beginning at 6:30 this evening.
Tonight, the Atascadero City Council to meet at the Rotunda. They’ll consider placing sewer service charges on property tax rolls.