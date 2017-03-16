Atascadero to Discuss Eagle Ranch E.I. Report

Atascadero will begin deliberation of the Eagle Ranch Environmental Impact Report next week. Two open house informative sessions will be held for the public to ask questions.

The first session will be held one week from today, Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00pm-6:00 pm at Atascadero City Hall Council Chambers. And the second will be held on Wednesday, March 29th from 4:00pm-6:00 pm at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake.

The public is encouraged to attend.