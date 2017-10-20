Atascadero Drug Bust 10.20.2017

A drug bust this week in Atascadero.

Police find more than $18,000 worth of drugs, a stolen motorcycle and a firearm that had been illegally modified. Police serving a search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Avenue. That’s after learning that a resident was possibly selling narcotics. Police discovered about a pound of heroin and several ounces of methamphetamine and cocaine. They also found $3,000 in cash. Jose Ramirez Junior and Angelique Ramirez were arrested. She was arrested on child endangerment and felony violation of probation. Jose was arrested on being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing narcotics for sale and other charges. Two children were taken into protective custody by the San Luis Obispo county child welfare services.