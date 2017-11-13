Atascadero DUI 11.13.2017

An Atascadero man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on collision on Los Osos Valley road in San Luis Friday night.

35-year-old Martin Sanchez Jr. swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid being arrested, and his vehicle reached speeds of 90 mile per hour. He ultimately collided head on with a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Erin Clayburn. She had pulled onto the shoulder and slowed down when she saw emergency lights. She and a passenger were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Sanchez received minor injures. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a peace officer, speeding and driving with a suspended license.