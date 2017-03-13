Atascadero Farmers Market is moving. Beginning April 5th, the Famers Market at Smart & Final Parking lot will move to the Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero. The Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Cal Poly arrestNextNext post:Atascadero City CouncilRelated postsThe Morning Exchange – Monday, 03-13-2017March 13, 2017Kathy McNamaraMarch 13, 2017North County WeatherMarch 13, 2017Wheel of FortuneMarch 13, 2017Cal Poly arrestMarch 13, 2017Atascadero City CouncilMarch 13, 2017