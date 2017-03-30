A big turn out last night for the open house instructional forum at Atascadero Lake Pavilion. Phil Dunsmore is community development director for the city.

He says he was pleased at the turn out for the open house last night. Tonight, a public hearing before the joint meeting of the Atascadero city council and planning commission.

The public hearing tonight is your opportunity to tell the city council and planning commission what you think of the draft Environmental Impact Report for the Eagle Ranch Development.

The hearing begins at 6:30 at the Atascadero Rotunda.

You can hear that meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL beginning at 6:30 tonight.