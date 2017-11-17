Atascadero Man 11.17.2017

An Atascadero man arrested after a long pursuit in a stolen vehicle on 101 through San Luis Obispo county.

23-year-old Richard Gabriel Corbitt and 20-year-old Brandee Diane Bing of Arroyo Grande were taken into custody after the car ran out of gas near Oak Park boulevard in Arroyo Grande.

The pursuit started around 6:30 Wednesday night when an officer attempted to pull over a Honda sedan for an unsafe lane change. The vehicle sped north on highway 101, eventually making a u-turn at the summit of Cuesta grade.

After 40 minutes and 43 miles, the car ran out of gas in Arroyo Grande. Both Corbitt and Bing had outstanding warrants. They were taken into custody for evading arrest, car theft and for the outstanding warrants.