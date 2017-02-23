A casual environment last night created at the Atascadero Rotunda for a workshop on the recreational use of marijuana. Round tables allowed participants to talk openly about their concept of the future with legal pot smoking in the city. Atascadero Community Development Director Phil Dunsmore says that’s what the city tried to create, a setting where people can talk openly with a city staffer about how they’d like to see the city regulate recreational marijuana use. Proposition 64 makes recreational marijuana use legal next January first. Atascadero is the first city in the county to try to create some guidelines for how that’s going to work for the community and for pot smokers, growers and dealers.

Another workshop will be held Saturday morning at the Rotunda. A third will be held next week at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion.

Related posts