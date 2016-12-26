Atascadero Seeking Commissioners/ Members of Tax Oversight Committee

The City of Atascadero is seeking to fill two positions on the Planning Commission, two positions on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and two positions on the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee. The Planning Commission is a body of seven citizens appointed by the City Council who review matters related to land use planning and development. The Parks & Recreation Commission is also a body of seven citizens appointed by the City Council, who serve in an advisory capacity in an effort to improve the quality of life through parks and recreation activities. The Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC) annually reviews revenues and expenditures from the collection of the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. The Committee is comprised of nine members; seven members are appointed to the Committee by individual Atascadero community groups and two members are appointed by the City Council. Those interested in applying for either the Planning or Parks and Recreation Commissions or for the Citizens’ Sales Tax Oversight Committee (CSTOC) may obtain applications on the City’s website homepage at http://www.atascadero.org/ under the “Latest News” section, in person at City Hall located at 6500 Palma Avenue, Atascadero, or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 470-3400. Interviews with the City Council will be held on January 27th. For more information, please call (805)20470-3400. All applicants must be residents of the City of Atascadero. Completed applications will be accepted in the City Clerk’s office until Friday, January 20th, at 5:00 p.m.

Related posts