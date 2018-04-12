Atascadero Zoo 4.12.2018

It’s all happening at the zoo.

Two big events coming up later this month at the Atascadero zoo.

Party for the Plant April 21st. Brew at the Zoo April 28th. $30 if you buy tickets today for Brew at the Zoo. $35 at the door the day of the event, however, there may not be any tickets at the door. This event generally sells out.

For more information about the upcoming events at the zoo, you’re encouraged to visit the Atascadero city website. That’s where you can buy tickets to Brew at the Zoo before it sells out.