Bad News For Entrepreneurs 4.30.2018

According to reward expert, the central coast is not a great place to start a small business or a start up. That’s because of high rents, low office space availability and the high cost of living.

California and Florida have about 90% of the worst areas to start a business. San Luis Obispo county was the 13th worst area. The better areas include Connecticut, Massachusetts and the winner, the Denver Lakewood area of Colorado. The downside, according to the analyst, is the up and down success of the Broncos.