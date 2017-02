PASO ROBLES POLICE ARE ASKING FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING A WOMAN WHO TOOK A BAG OF RINGS DROPPED BY ANOTHER CUSTOMER INSIDE TARGET IN DECEMBER. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON DECEMBER 7TH. A WOMAN DROPPED A SMALL BAG OF RINGS WHILE SHE WAS SHOPPING. ANOTHER WOMAN FOUND THEM AND PICKED THEM UP. SHE THEN QUICKLY LEFT THE STORE. SHE’S DESCRIBED AS HISPANIC ABOUT 30-40 YEARS OLD.

PASO ROBLES POLICE HAVE A PICTURE OF THE WOMAN LEAVING THE STORE.

Related posts