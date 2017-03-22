Beaverstock Renamed

Beaverstock has a new name.

The annual music and arts festival held each year at Castoro Cellars in Paso Robles will become the Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival. And it will be held at the same time and in the same place as Beaverstock.

Castoro was forced to change the name after receiving a “cease and desist demand” from New York’s Woodstock Music and Art Fair. They claimed trademark infringement.

The issues were more than just the name. Castoro Cellars also used the tagline and the logo of Woodstock.

photo credit: sanluisobispo.com