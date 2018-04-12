Beechwood Development 4.12.2018

A packed house at the Virginia Peterson elementary school yesterday for a discussion of the Beechwood specific plan.

Maps of the specific plan hung around the multi-purpose room. Dick Mckinley of the public works department and Susan de Carli of the planning department answered questions from interested neighbors. The proposal calls for 915 homes between Creston road, Meadowlark road and Beechwood road.

Some of the developers also attended the open house last night. The city still collecting input on the Beechwood proposal.