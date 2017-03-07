In the spring quarter, Cal Poly will offer a class on Beyoncé, through the university’s ethnic studies department. Jenell Navarro will teach the class. She says the course will explore three things: women of color feminism; racism, specifically anti-black racism; and police brutality.”

She says the class grew out of a meeting she had with the chair of the ethnic studies department soon after Beyoncé’s performance at the Super Bowl last year.

Instead of a final exam, the class will culminate in a one-day conference called Cal Poly Bey Day. That will include student and faculty presentations based on Beyoncé’s body of work choreographed to Beyoncé’s music. There will also be an altar dedicated to women of color who have been killed because of police violence. Navarro tells the Tribune, “What I would like to do is subvert the notion that the only people who produce canons of work are white males.”

