A big rig crash on the 101 South at San Marcos Road, North of Wellsona had the #2 lane blocked until about 5 this morning. According to the SLO Office of the CHP, the rig was reported in around 10:30 Tuesday night as being overturned and about 50 down a small embankment. Later reports were of the rig on it’s side. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found the rig with no wheels and tires intact, making recovery of the rig, difficult. A further investigation shows there was also some damage to the concrete bridge at San Marcos Road, however the bridge appeared to be badly damaged, but a call was made to CalTrans. Effort to recover the big rig from the ditch has been an all night effort due to the fact it has no wheels, but the good news is that the CHP reports as of this morning, no one was injured, and no other vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

