Blue Man Arrested

San Luis Obispo police received calls Saturday night that a blue man was walking in the middle of the street near downtown. Police found a man whose face was blue, acting strangely. The man told police he was homeless and he suffered from insect bites from lice, mosquitoes and possibly crabs. To relieve the itching, he went to a car wash and cleaned himself with car wash concentrate blue liquid soap. He scrubbed his face, then discovered the blue had colored his skin and he couldn’t wash it out. He told police that rinsing the blue off his skin just lathered up the soap, but the blue coloring would not disappear.

No word yet if doctors, nurses or nurse practitioners have been able to restore the man’s natural skin tone.