Board of Supervisors to Re-Vote on Groundwater Issue

The San Luis Obispo County Supervisors vote on March 7th on the groundwater basin is going back before the supervisors. The vote allowed the county to take over groundwater management in the unincorporated of the county at a cost of about $1.6 million dollars.

Recently, several residents said the vote violated the Brown Act. They say residents were not informed of the agenda item.

County counsel Rita Neal disagrees. She said at the meeting that the vote did not violate the Brown Act. She tells the Tribune this week that the vote complied with the Brown Act and that it remains legally defensible.

Regardless, the issue will come back before the Board of Supervisors for a re-vote.

The outcome is expected to be the same.