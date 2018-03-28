Body Found 3.28.2018

Still no identity for the body found by police during a search of Prefumo Canyon Sunday in San Luis Obispo.

The search Sunday for a missing woman led to the discovery of a body in Prefumo Canyon. Police say it appears to be a woman’s body found in the creek in Prefumo Canyon, not far from the roadway. They were looking for 26-year-old Kristen Marti, who was last seen January 9th on Prefumo Canyon road. She was sitting with an unknown man in a maroon-colored sedan. She has not been heard from since.

45 volunteers and k-9 units joined detectives for a search through Prefumo Canyon Sunday. It was the first full-scale search of the area. Police say they have a person of interest in the case, but they have not disclosed his identity.

The police just releasing information that Sunday’s search led to the discovery of a body. Now, they’re trying to identify the remains.