Body Found In San Luis 3.29.2018

Still no identity for the body found by police during a search of Prefumo Canyon Sunday in San Luis Obispo.

An autopsy Thursday failed to resolve the mystery. Dental records have been requested by the examiners.

The all-out search Sunday for a missing woman led to the discovery of a body in Prefumo Canyon. Police say it appears to be a woman’s body found in the creek, not far from the roadway. They were looking for 26-year-old Kristen Marti, who was last seen January 9th on Prefumo Canyon road. She was sitting with an unknown man in a maroon-colored sedan. She has not been heard from since.

45 volunteers and k-9 units joined detectives for a search through Prefumo Canyon Sunday. It was the first full-scale search of the area. Police say they are looking for a mid-90’s Chevy S-10 blazer as a vehicle of interest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at 549-stop.