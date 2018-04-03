Body Identified 4.03.2018

San Luis Obispo police identify the body discovered a week ago in Prefumo Canyon during an all out search for a missing young woman.

The body is that of 26-year-old Kristen Marti, who was last seen January 9th on Prefumo Canyon road. She was sitting with an unknown man in a maroon-colored sedan. She was never heard from again.

45 volunteers and k-9 units joined detectives for a search through Prefumo Canyon on March 25th, a week ago Sunday. It was the first full-scale search of the area. That’s when they found the body in the creek. It took a week to positively identify it as the missing young woman.

Police say they are looking for a mid-90’s Chevy S-10 blazer as a vehicle of interest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at 549-STOP.