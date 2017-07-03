Body of missing boy found at Lake Cachuma

The body of a missing 5-year-old boy was located at Lake Cachuma.

Aramazd Andressian Jr had been missing since April 21st, when his father took him to Lake Cachuma. His father was arrested last month in Las Vegas on murder chargers.

Friday was the thrid time investigators searched for the boys body at Lake Cachuma.

This time they found his remains.

He was last seen alive at Disneyland with his father on Friday April 21st.

The next day, the boys mother reported Andressian failed to return him to her home in South Pasadena.

The couple is in the process of ending their marriage.

An investigator with the LA County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged killing was likely the result of a “tumultuous divorce they were going through at the time.”