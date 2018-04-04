Bonnie Reiss 4.04.2018

California democrats are mourning the death of Bonnie Reiss, an adviser to governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and a UC Regent.

Reiss was the niece of former senator Ted Kennedy. She was also a close friend of Maria Shriver, another member of the extended Kennedy clan.

Reiss helped governor Scharzenegger develop and pass assembly bill 32, a landmark climate change law requiring California to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Schwarzenegger appointed Reiss to be his education secretary, and in 2008, to be a UC Regent.

Bonnie Reiss died Monday after a year long battle with cancer. She was 62.