Border 4.30.2018

A Mexican standoff at the border.

About 200 migrants from central America, many traveling with children, are demanding that they be allowed to immigrate to the United States. They are asking for asylum for a variety of reason. US border patrol officials have stopped them at the border. US customs and border protection says the crossing can take in additional people only as space and resources become available.

The Trump administration has been tracking the caravan of immigrants, calling it a threat to the United States since it started near the Guatemala border back on March 25th.