Border Troops 4.11.2018

National guard troops are now patrolling the US Mexico border, to stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

At least 1600 armed troops from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas have been deployed. In Texas, the governor has pledged to put more than 1,000 guard members on the border. The only border state to not cooperate, California. Governor (moonbeam) Brown has not announced if California national guard troops will participate.

President Trump said last week he wants to send 2-4,000 National guard members to the border. He cited that “the lawlessness that continues at our southern border.”