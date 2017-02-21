The bronze tiger statue did not return to the front of the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. The tiger was scheduled to be returned to the flamingo enclosure on Friday. That was cancelled because of the rain.

The 1700-pound statue was removed to get a facelift and make-over. The total cost of the make over about $6,000. They’re still looking for donations to pay for the face lift. You can drop your donation off at the zoo.

A welcome back party for the tiger will take place in early March.

